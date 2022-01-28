Beasts of No Nation star debunks idea of going nude on set

Lisa Awuku says she wants to be a lawyer

She discloses that she loves to play ‘superhero’ roles



The actress shares her interest in law movies



Beasts of No Nation movie star Lisa Awuku has affirmed that she is open to playing various roles except for going nude on set.



According to the young actress in an interview with DGN Online, her dream career of being a lawyer motivates her to play roles in which she would defend cases, if not, be a superhero who saves the day.

“Honestly I’d love to play every role. But I would want either a badass lawyer winning every case or a superhero like in the Marvel movies. I’d love to play every role except acting nude.



“I think I want a lawyer because I watch too many law movies and I am just interested. I just want to experience it and then the superhero because of the whole training and experience and you know, not seeing how it looks like until you have to sit back and watch yourself and you are like wow this is nice,” she said.



Lisa started acting at a very tender age on stage. In 2010, she joined the movie industry. She first acted in ‘Enemy Within’ by Venus Films, but her second movie ‘Loosing You’ was the first to be released.



Now 21, Lisa is a final year student at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), studying Accounting & Finance.