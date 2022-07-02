0
Beating women shows weakness - Yul Edochie tells men

Yul8 Yul Edochie

Sat, 2 Jul 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Controversial actor, Yul Edochie has cautioned men against beating their wives and partners in relationships.

He advised that men should restrain themselves and avoid hitting their spouses no matter how they provoke them.

Yul, who recently married a second wife, made this known on Saturday, July 2, 2002, in a video, he shared on his Instagram page.

“No matter how she takes vex you, just hold yourself. Wahala dey every relationship o. That’s the truth. Forget the pictures that you see on Instagram and all those things.

“No matter what, you do not hit a woman. It’s not a show of strength, it’s a show of weakness,” he said.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yul Edochie (@yuledochie)

Source: mynigeria.com
