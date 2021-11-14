Beating your children will make them timid and insecure - UK-based Ghanaian social worker

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

UK-based Ghanaian social worker, Tina Latifah Jones has revealed that beating children will only make them timid, insecure but won't change their behaviour.

Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Tina indicated that spanking a child as a form of punishment will only make them feeble and insecure but will never solve the problem.



“There are measures to put in place that will be equivalent to what the child needs. A lot of the time, the beating we give to the children is not the children but the parents channel their frustration and anger on the children,” she disclosed.



Tina further stated that the reason most Ghanaians are timid as compared to Nigerians is because of the harsh conditions they go through as kids.



These conditions according to her make children feel and laid back.

“Some people think Ghanaians are laid back but to some degree, it is the beatings we received as children. It tamed us so we are seen and not heard. Some of them lack confidence,” she reiterated.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



