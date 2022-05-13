1
Beautiful Ghanaian actresses who are 40 and above

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is no secret that Black don’t crack and looks mean a lot to many people especially actresses and people in the media.

Those that star in films are among the most beautiful and thanks to social media, the ages and life of some of these celebrities can be followed keenly.

There are countless beautiful women of all ages in Ghana, many of whom have not only maintained their looks, but have become even more stunning as they have aged.

The industry is packed full of actresses who are in their prime and are still beautiful and not quite ready to move aside for the younger talent.

With some of them hiding their ages like that of Kalsoum Sinare and some other stars not featured in this article, it is without a doubt that these actresses are not less than the age 40 and fit in the category of this article.

Here are 5 stars who are 40 and above and still look amazing:

Selassie Ibrahim



Kalsoum Sinare



Joselyn Dumas- August 31, 1980, age 41



Nana Ama McBrown - August 15, 1977, age 44



Emelia Brobbey - January 6, 1982, age 40

