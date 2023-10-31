‘Beautiful weather’ - John Dumelo teases ahead of walking barefoot pledge

Actor and Politician, John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor cum politician John Dumelo has teased fans and followers ahead of his upcoming walk from the University of Ghana to Presbyterian Boys Senior High School.

John Dumelo had on October 22, 2023, pledged to “walk backward barefoot” if PRESEC won over his alma mata, Achimoto SHS. Fast forward to October 30 and PRESEC emerged victorious to clinch the trophy for the eighth time and another back-to-back win.



The victory led to social media users calling him out for his earlier promise, to which he replied that he is a man of his words and would honour his promise at 4 p.m. on October 31.



A few hours before the intended walk, John Dumelo, in a post on his X handle, shared a picture of an undisclosed street with the caption, “Beautiful weather….I feel like taking a walk”.



The post has left many netizens eager to see if John Dumelo will honour his promise and prove doubters wrong.



check out the post below

Beautiful weather….I feel like taking a walk pic.twitter.com/TgCCk2pBaH — Farmer John (@johndumelo) October 31, 2023

