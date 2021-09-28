Beauty is not just fine face – Agyinasare lists specs for GMB winner

The six finalists were at Perez Chapel Int'l on Sunday to fellowship

Founder of Perez Chapel International Bishop Charles Agyinasare has listed his requirements on the contestant who deserves to be crowned winner of TV3’s beauty reality show Ghana’s Most Beautiful this year.

On Sunday, October 3 at the National Theatre, a new winner will be crowned to replace Greater Accra Region’s Naa Dedei Botchwey, who beat Ahafo Region’s Abena to the car, crown and the cash last year.



Oti Region’s Beatrice Obiri Nortey, known on stage as Akosua, Ashanti Region’s Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah, Bono Region’s Eva Afia Mfodwo and Volta Region’s Setor Abra Norgbe are part of this year’s finalists.



The rest are Western Region’s Juliana Manu Afful and Upper East Region’s Princess Diana Wedaga Ayongo.



The six finalists were at the Dzorwulu branch of Perez Chapel International to join their service ahead of the finals.



Head pastor Bishop Agyinasare had a homily for the ladies and outlined his expectations of the winner.



“Somebody who becomes Ghana’s Most Beautiful must be somebody who has faith in God and if you have faith in God, you must show it in Godly character,” he said.

“That means you will seek God on a daily basis through prayer and Bible study.”



He added: “And if you are Ghana’s Most Beautiful, it means we are expecting you to become a good wife and a good wife means you will respect your husband and the truth is that sometimes husbands are hard to love and even harder to respect.



“You encourage people, you have thoughtful actions. You serve one another and last and not the least you spend your time well and you are creative and understand that beauty is not just the face looking fine and the shape looking good but beauty is eternal.”



The Grand Finale of this year’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful starts at 8:00pm on Sunday.



Tickets are going for GH¢50, available at Adesa We, Batsonaa Total, Airport Shell, Silverbed at Accra Mall and Koala – Osu.