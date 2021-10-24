Becareful with the contents and creators you follow - Kobby Kyei to social media users

Blogger, Kobby Kyei

Source: Ernest Brenda Kwarteng, Contributor

The use of social media has affected users in so many diverse ways. Contents that are put on social media provides both positive and negative impacts.

It is believed that social media has provided jobs for people and making positive impacts, but users have been cautioned against its negative impacts and this has got to do with the contents and content creators they follow.



Ghanaian bloggers; Kobby Kyei and Ameyaw Debrah spoke on the use of social media and its impact on the community when they appeared on the "Touch of France" show hosted by France Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave.



According to Kobby Kyei, he believes whatever content he creates has an influence on those who follow him and thus, he is always careful with what he puts out there.



He said, "My followers are my community and I am the leader, so I need to know that, these people are following me so what content I' m I giving them? Where are you directing them? Because anything you put up there goes a long way to affect them."



He furthered that, the young ones should be very careful with contents on social media and be guided on whom they follow.

He said, "Again, we are in a world of audiovisuals, so what people see and hear is what they believe, and the mind is very strong. So I keep on advising the young ones that when they go on social media, they should be very careful and know the people they are going to follow."



" Again, we are also in a global village and people are watching from afar. People call me, they don't know me, they are in the States, in France and they will say they love my content. Even though I am in Ghana, but I'm reaching a lot of people."



For him, he deleted most contents he deemed unhealthy from his social media pages.



He said, "I did a research and if you go online and type SHS girls in Ghana, because of social media, it will pop up images of SHS girls twerking and all that, and these young ones will grow up to see these images and it will go a long way to affect them. Growing back, there are a lot of pictures that we posted, but today we go back to delete them because we don't find them healthy."