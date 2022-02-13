Because of plenty money, Sarkodie is 'talking by heart' – Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu

Now the talk of the town, Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Michael Owusu Addo better known as Sarkodie has been on the lips of many Ghanaians for his recent statements on social media.

Sarkodie in one of his recent tweets speaking to the much-debated Electronic Transaction Levy in Ghana described Ghanaian citizens as poor hence their opposition to the levy.



A few days ago, the rapper reacted to a fan’s tweet after the fan posted an Air Jordan 4 Retro Black Cat 2020 sneaker on Twitter selling at Ghc 300.00. The ‘Coachella’ hitmaker from his tweets felt disappointed in his fan for selling a less quality Air Jordan 4 Retro Black Cat 2020 sneaker.



In a follow up post, the rapper posted pictures of the said authentic sneakers and disclosed its actual selling price as $ 1,000.00 and advised his followers to buy authentic products and shun purchasing ‘fake’ products.



His post has since garnered much attention and criticism from netizens and some celebrities including KalyJay, Kwadwo Sheldon and Shatta Wale.

However, social media socialite and acclaimed entrepreneur, Hajia Bintu could not afford to be left out of the conversation and has added her voice to the conversation.



In a recent tweet, she condemned Sarkodie for his advice and hailed Dancehall act, Shatta Wale.



“Plenty money nti Sark is talking by heart. Shatta wale will never encourage the youth to use their money to buy expensive stuff but Sarkodie…hmmm,” her tweet read.