Becca and husband, Tobi growing strong in love

Becca and husband out with new video

Ghanaian singer keeps daughter away from social media



Becca and Tobi serve relationship goals



Singer, Becca has for years kept her family and marriage away from the media but does well to rub her best moments with her husband, Dr Tobi Saani Daniel, a Nigerian businessman, in the faces of followers.



The couple who tied the knot back in August 2018 share a daughter and have ensured she has maximum protection from cyberbullies. The only available photos of their little princess are the ones of her as a toddler.



Becca and her husband have over the years stayed away from the lens of the media but do well to bless followers with either a video or photo from a date, vacation or special occasions like their wedding anniversary.

A recent video published by the singer captured her in the bosom of her man who just couldn't keep his hands off her.



Social media users who have reacted to the said video wrote that the two were serving 'perfect couple goals' with others wishing them well in the marriage.



