Becca bags a Master’s degree with a 3.92 GPA

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Female composer, Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, known widely as Becca, has graduated from the University of Professional Studies (UPS) as a valedictorian.

The songstress studied communication with a recorded GPA of 3.92.

According to a myjoyonline.com report, the school stated that Becca’s academic achievement makes her the best student in the 2022 graduating class and valedictorian.

“There is nothing you cannot do under the sun if you dare to try,” she told her colleagues at the event.

This, however, comes after she put a hold on her musical career on hold to pursue other dreams.

Becca attended Wesley Girls High School and later studied Child Care Education at Croydon College in the United Kingdom.

With the course she studied at Croydon College, she was able to become a childcare and education worker in England.

Becca then relocated to Ghana in pursuit of her musical career.

The singer later attended the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), where she studied Operations and Project Management and graduated with First Class Honors.







