Becca dazzles in new pictures

Becca brightens her feed with a red dress post

Becca stuns after childbirth

Becca talks about motherhood



Ghanaian female artiste, Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, popularly known as Becca, has left netizens in awe after she shared pictures of herself.



In a post shared by the ‘African Woman’ crooner on Twitter, she dazzled in a red bodycon dress which she coordinated with a red bag.



She didn't miss the mark while reminding herself that she was an African woman by letting loose her kinky hair she held in a bun and finalised it with a touch of makeup.



This won't be the first time she has dazzled her fans with stunning pictures of herself.

Meanwhile, in a recent post, Becca described motherhood as the most incredible thing that ever happened to her, when she shared an image on February 3 to encapsulate that.



The photo which has received several compliments had a caption that detailed Becca's journey as a mother.



She noted that despite the pain and work that comes with caring for one's children, a woman is always 'fueled' to keep going. This she explained shows the strength of every mother.











