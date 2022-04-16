Becca proud of her big buttocks, she flaunts them again

Becca teases fans with her butt after gym video goes viral
Becca serves couple goals with her husband
Becca hits the gym
Ghanaian female composer, Becca, after a gym session has teased social media users with another butt video walking out of the gym with her husband.
In another video that was shared on Instagram by blogger, GHhyper, Becca holding hands with her husband, Dr Sanni Daneil, raised one leg drawing attention to her buttocks.
The ‘African Woman’ crooner also flaunted her flat belly which many believe she has achieved as a result of working out consistently right after having a baby.
Serving couple goals, Becca and Dr Sanni dressed in a fitness wear to complement each other.
This comes after a video that was shared on Instagram on April 13, 2022. Becca in that video, perplexed social media users with a workout video she has shared with her fans.
A caption that accompanied her post read: “Put all excuses aside and remember this: You are capable.”
To prove how capable she was, she displayed different sets of workout routines.
With the camera focused on her as she worked out, one could only pay attention to her buttocks as they shook, and her fans couldn't hold their horses but react.
- Becca turns heads with camera focused on her buttocks at the gym
- Four celebrities whose workout videos diverted attention to their buttocks
- Becca’s husband reacts to camera focused on wife’s buttocks at gym
- Becca explains what motherhood means to her
- I hope this 3rd anniversary leads us to our 100th – Becca to husband
- Read all related articles