Becca's husband reacts to camera focused on wife's buttocks at gym

Becca And Husband Lol Becca's husband drools over new gym post

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Becca’s husband reacts to wife’s ‘famous’ workout video

Becca turns heads at the gym

Becca workout video sparks confusion online

Not many husbands will take things lightly like Becca’s husband, Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel, has done after chancing on a video of her at the gym with a camera focused on her butt.

The post which has got many tounges wagging also had the songstresses’ husband leaving interesting comments under her post.

Reacting to the gym video shared by his wife, Dr Sanni commented, “Woooow… this is all mine… Forever!!!” and she replied, “yes sir!! All yours!! And forever!”

Becca’s ‘most talked about’ workout video that was earlier shared on her Instagram on April 13, 2022, has since sparked a lot of reactions from fans.

Sharing the post with a caption; ‘Put all excuses aside and remember this: You are capable’, the sultry singer was seen erotically displaying all forms of workout routines.

Watch the post below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
