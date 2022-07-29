Becca’s new weight loss photos will make you consider hitting the gym

Female composer dazzles in new pictures

Ghanaian female composer, Becca, has released two pictures on her social media account that have got fans going crazy.

The new post shared by the 37-year-old artiste, captures her in a beautiful hot pink top and a purple skirt.



She matched her looks with a ponytail and a fierce facial expression that swooned hearts in one picture, and the other post caught her beaming with smiles.



This, however, comes after the female songstress perplexed social media users some time ago with the workout videos she shared with her fans.



A caption that accompanied one of her posts read, “Put all excuses aside and remember this: You are capable.”



To prove how capable she was, she displayed different sets of workout routines in very interesting stances.



While a host of others shared the love emoji to express how they felt about her new post.









