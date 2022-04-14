5
Becca turns heads with camera focused on her buttocks at the gym

Becca Gym1 Becca working out at the gym

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Becca works out at the gym

Becca gets fans talking on social media

Celebs go extra mile for healthy body

Gyms are for working out but these days, one can’t tell if flaunting the body has become a part of it although showing results of one's workout can encourage them to work on their bodies.

In a video that was shared on Instagram on April 13, 2022, Ghanaian female songstress, Becca, has perplexed social media users with a workout video she has shared with her fans.

A caption that accompanied her post read: “Put all excuses aside and remember this: You are capable.”

To prove how capable she was, she displayed different sets of workout routines.

With the camera focused on her as she worked out, one could only pay attention to her buttocks as they shook, and her fans couldn't hold their horses but react.

A user said, “Pressure workout God have mercy on Gym instructors. Hmmm if I'm there I will watch Becca saaaa I won't even do anything again.”

A second claimed that “She nearly spoil my fasting self” while another added “what you are wearing dier… shaking my head.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BECCA (@beccafrica)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
