'Becoming a woman hasn’t been easy for me' - Popular crossdresser cries out

Crossdresser, James Chukwueze Obialor, popularly known as 'James Brown'

Nigerian cross-dresser, James Brown, has opened up on the difficulties and struggles that come with posing as a woman.

The brand influencer, while sharing new photos on his Instagram page, admitted that becoming a woman hasn’t been easy for him.



He revealed that sometimes he feels strange and completely different in his skin.



Further elaborating on his struggles, he claimed that he doesn’t urinate as a man any longer.



He said: “Becoming a woman has been an uneasy journey for me. Sometimes I feel some way from the way I used to. Like I don’t stand and pie again I now bend down. BUT WHY?.”

The likes of James Brown and Bobrisky are part of the many crossdressers that have emerged in recent times.



