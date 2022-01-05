1
Beef loading? Medikal replies Keche Joshua after he made mockery of him

Medikal And Keche Joshua Medikal and Keche Joshua

Wed, 5 Jan 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

It appears we will be having a new year beef soon.

A seeming beef is loading between Keche Joshua and Medikal.

In a recent video, Joshua mocked Medikal with a line of his rap.

This was after he has said people should take Medikal as a senior—while they are juniors.

But after mimicking Medikal, he ended by saying ‘tweakai’.

Medikal sought clarification in a tweet sighted by Zionfelix.net.

He wrote: “This your video I no de understand, I wan make you explain.”

