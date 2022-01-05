Beef loading? Medikal replies Keche Joshua after he made mockery of him

Medikal and Keche Joshua

It appears we will be having a new year beef soon.

A seeming beef is loading between Keche Joshua and Medikal.



In a recent video, Joshua mocked Medikal with a line of his rap.



This was after he has said people should take Medikal as a senior—while they are juniors.



But after mimicking Medikal, he ended by saying ‘tweakai’.

Medikal sought clarification in a tweet sighted by Zionfelix.net.



He wrote: “This your video I no de understand, I wan make you explain.”



