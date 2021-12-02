Beenie Man headlines Bhim Concert 2021

Beenie Man

King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man will play as a headline artiste at this year’s edition of Bhim Concert at the Grand Arena in Accra, Ghana, on 21 December.

Now in its fifth edition, the annual programme is put together by Grammy Awardee and Multiple International and Local Awards winner, Stonebwoy through his Burniton Music Group.



The highly patronised event is part of his vision to showcase Ghana’s musical richness while promoting his enviable brand, local artistes (both established and up-and-coming) or bands and connect with his grassroot consumers.



Aligning with this year’s theme: “Bhim of Hope”, the three-day event will begin on 17 December with a Free Health Screening at the Mandela Park, Ashaiman as part of the event’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), followed by a Free Skills Training or Workshop on 18 December.



The Jamaican reggae and dancehall elite, Beenie Man’s foray into the Ghanaian musical landscape came via his 2019 collaborative song ‘Shuga’, with Stonebwoy. The song’s built on stuttering synth hits and beat work produced by Ghana’s StreetBeatz.



Stonebwoy and the “King of Dancehall” connect over the energetic rhythm, each delivering their own verses—add one more track to the many stellar cross-Atlantic musical collaborations that have been going on for years, between West Africa and Jamaica.

“This collab is legendary,” Stonebwoy wrote on his social media pages.



Bhim Concert will offer an opportunity for Stonebwoy, who was recently crowned Africa’s reggae and dancehall giant for the 4th time at AFRIMA, to reconnect with his fans.



"It will feature a curated selection of music performers blending some of today’s biggest national acts with exciting up-and-comers. The concert itself aims to provide a unique opportunity for locals and travelling visitors alike to gather and enjoy a music celebration in one of the country’s most beautiful and historic locations.



“I am excited our annual big show is back and I can’t wait to spend quality time with my fans,” Stonebwoy said in a tweet. “I can’t wait to perform these new records live for you all to enjoy.”