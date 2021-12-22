Beenie Man rigorously grinds dancer on stage in ‘Jamaican style’

Beenie Man displays energetic performance at Stonebwoy’s BHIM Concert

Beenie Man receives cheers from Ghanaians amidst thrilling stagecraft



Beenie Man headlines fifth edition of BHIM Concert



Jamaican dancehall superstar, Beenie Man left fans in shock after he bent a lady over on stage and wiggled his waist behind her.



The 48-year-old Grammy award winner who stormed the stage to perform with a bunch of dancers put up an energetic performance which drew cheers from the crowd.



Just when the audience thought they had seen it all, one of the dancers put up an acrobatic display which resulted in her two legs suspending in the air.



The Jamaican superstar found his way between both legs grabbed them and fiercely ‘grinded’ her.

Touted as the King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man was the headline artiste for the 2021 edition of BHIM Concert held at the Grand Arena in Accra on December 21, 2021.



The BHIM Concert also witnessed performances from the likes of Mr. Drew, Sefa, Edem, Empress Gifty, Kofi Kinaata, Samini, and many others.



