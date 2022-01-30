Being a female entrepreneur in Ghana is difficult - Delay cries

Delay

Popular Ghanaian TV presenter and entrepreneur Deloris Frimpong Manso, better known as Delay has shared the difficulty and anguish in being a female entrepreneur in Ghana.

The CEO of Delay Foods expressed her concerns and pain in a recent tweet on her official Twitter page.



In the post, she disclosed how she struggled and shed tears in the course of running her Chinese based food company.



“Being a woman and running a business in Ghana isn’t the easiest thing. Sometimes I feel like crying but I can never give up!” She wrote.



Her statement comes in as a shock after both international and local agencies have created much room for females to succeed in all levels and sectors through their Gender Parity and Equality programs.

However, some of her followers have shared in her sentiments and encouraged her not to give up for she was an inspiration to most of them.



“You have done enough as a woman. Never lose hope and fight till the end. You will reach where you wish to be and see your business at,” posted by one follower.



Another follower with username @Opresii also commented on Delays post, saying; “You’re an inspiration to alot of Ghanaian women, you’ve come too far to give up now. Keep going and conquering my Boss Lady.”