Being a female in male-dominated space challenging – Empress Neeta

Empress Neeta

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: Empress Neeta

The entertainment industry is noted to be dominated by men where women usually find themselves struggling for equal pay before leadership positions are even open to them.

Women are portrayed either by their own will or for strictly business purposes in movies, music videos, commercial ads, and even as cover girls for projects just for the eyeballs.

This has led to the infamous topic of female portrayal as sexual objects or commodities.

The space is an apprentice industry, which means one must work their way up the professional ladder to be taken seriously.

However, there are few “low-key” women blazing the trail behind the scenes in the creative arts and media spaces in Ghana, mostly dominated by men. Empress Neeta is one of those trailblazers regarding cutting-edge radio and TV production, especially for showbiz-related content.

Anita Aniniwaa Ampomah, popularly known in showbiz circles as Empress Neeta is a young lady who is passionate about showbiz and creativity.

She shared her thoughts on social media about some of the “hazards” that come with the job.

According to Empress Neeta, who’s always spotted neatly styled in dreadlocks, one needs to have a lot of courage to be working among a lot of men.

She said, "I’m mostly the only woman in the ‘engine room’ and it takes a lot of courage to be surrounded by a lot of men in a particular space.

“It becomes challenging sometimes, especially when you have men coming at you just because they admire you and I’m sexy too,” she added.



Empress Neeta is a media practitioner with vast experience in the Ghanaian entertainment landscape, how things work, and how to make things work in the entertainment industry. Empress Neeta has worked with several media brands.

Over the years, she has mastered the art of radio and television production and presentation, punditry, events coordination, online and social media content creation.

She started working actively in the creative arts space from 2012 and has since served in various capacities, with XFM, TV3, Hitz FM(Multimedia Group), Zylofon Media (Zylofon 102.1 FM, Zylofon TV, and Zylofon Music), currently working with 3Media(3Music TV and Awards)

Produced content for shows like Daybreak Hitz, Hitz Gallery, Cruise Control, Showbiz Agenda, Showbiznes, and Afrosamba among others.

Empress Neeta has worked with many artists from both Ghana and Nigeria and is currently the road manager for award-winning Togolese artiste, Black T Igwe, and also the publicist for budding songstress, Moliy.

She is eloquent, loves good music, is quite a fashionista, is fun-loving and free-spirited. She is a great cook as well.

Source: Empress Neeta
