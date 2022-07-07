1
'Being compared to the greatest is an honour' – Ofori Amponsah on Daddy Lumba

OFORI AMPONSAH NEW Ofori Amponsah

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Highlife artiste Ofori Amponsah also called Mr All 4 Real has said it is an honour to be compared to a great artiste like the legendary Daddy Lumba.

The artiste, was speaking Accra100.5FM’s Nkran Kwanso.

Reacting to how he feels about being compared to the legendary highlife musician, the artiste told show host Docta Kay that:“It’s great to be compared to the great. I’m not being belittled or being compared to someone smaller.

“But being compared to the greatest is an honour.”

