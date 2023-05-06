Being in the ‘Artiste of the Year’ category is a big honour to me – Black Sherif

Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif

Ghanaian singer, Mohammed Ismail Shariff, who is popularly known by his stage name Black Sherif has described his nomination in the Artiste of the Year category as a "big honour".

He made this known during an interview with blogger, Zionfelix, who asked him what the category meant to him.



Following his great works and contribution to the music industry, Black Sheriff has found in his name in the Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) 2023 Artiste of the Year category of which he is competing with artistes like Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise, Camidoh, Piesie Esther and Joe Mettle and Piesie Esther.



The young rapper also added that whether he emerges as the winner for that category or not, as far as his name is among the A-List musicians, he is appreciative.

Black Sheriff added that the honour will not be enjoyed by him alone but it will cut across all those who listen to his music and what he brings on board.



Black Sherif stated, “It is an honour. You understand. To put my name out there saying I deserve it is an honour. To get the award is an honour. For me, for people that enjoy my genre and enjoy my music staff is a big honour".



