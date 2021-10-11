Being successful after my comeback has proven my critics and doubters wrong – MzVee

MzVee

After MzVee parted ways with her former record label, Lynx Entertainment, many people including blogger, George Britton said her comeback was weak but she vehemently disagreed.

The Daavi hitmaker, recently revealed in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye that her success after exiting Lynx Entertainment has proven her critics and doubters wrong.



“Oh I have definitely proven my critics wrong, I mean people have to learn to be patient,” she remarked.



MzVee added, “I left Lynx and in one year you expect me to do what, so everything is a gradual process and I’m a very patient person."

“So I knew that this day will come and people will see that it was a lot of work I was putting into my craft so I wasn’t worried at all at first,” she disclosed on Kastle FM.



Media personality and artiste manager, George Britton opined last year that MzVee’s comeback into the music scene was weak and that’s why Ghanaians weren’t getting more of her.



She replied, “When I heard those negative comments I wasn’t worried because there were a lot of good comments so for me I focused on that and I kept doing what I had to do.”