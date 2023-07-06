'Believe Me' hitmaker Johnny Drille is married – Don Jazzy reveals

A nuptial still from Johnny Drille's wedding

According to Mavin boss Don Jazzy, his artiste Johnny Drille is married.

He announced and celebrated the marriage on Instagram (IG), Tuesday, July 4, 2023.



"With all the amazing love songs that @johnnydrille has written in his life, it’s only right that he bags one of the most amazing women I have met to share #Thebestpart of his life with," the star music executive wrote on IG, subtly shouting out Drille's latest song.



"I am so happy for both of you," he noted and prayed: "May GOD continue to bless your union."



Concluding with "Happy birthday again @rimouuune [heart and elephant emojis]," he revealed Drille's wife's IG account.



"You may not realize it but this couldn’t have happened without you, so we’re profoundly grateful to God for you [heart emoji]," Drille responded in the comments.



On his own IG page, the Believe Me hitmaker wrote: "I’m grateful for you all who share in my world, this part of me I’ve never shared before until now, THE VERY BEST PART."

He celebrated his bride with: "You complete me @rimouuune, thank you for loving me [heart emoji]."



On January 5, on her IG, Drille's wife shared a video showing her wedding ceremony, ring, gown, and friends and family in attendance. What was not clear was her husband's identity. Thus, no one knew she was married to one of Nigeria's music stars born John Ighodaro, and known professionally as Johnny Drille.



The caption to her somewhat cryptic video revealed they got married on January 4, 2022.



"Exactly a year ago yesterday - the most beautiful day, and it’s been the most beautiful 1st year of marriage. I am filled with gratitude to God everyday and look forward to forever by his grace! [heart emojis]," she wrote.



In the background of the IG video montage was Christina Perri's classic A Thousand Years.



Meanwhile, the official music video for Johnny Drille's latest song, The Best Part, was released on Tuesday, the day his secret marriage was revealed, and stars his wife Rima Tahini Ighodaro, who is also the Director of Artiste and Repertoire (A&R) at Mavin Global where he works.