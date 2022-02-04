Believing in Akufo-Addo’s gov’t is like believing it will snow in Ghana – Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson has expressed her disappointment in the current government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The actress who organized and led the ‘Dumsor must stop demonstration’ some years ago under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration says the current government is playing with the minds of the people of Ghana.



For a government that begged the people of Ghana to try them, Yvonne Nelson believes that they have failed woefully and made life difficult.



She made this known in a tweet she shared with her followers.

Yvonne Nelson said, “This government dey play with Ghanaians!”.



Adding that “Believing in this government is like believing it will snow in Ghana”.