0
Menu
Entertainment

Belinda Dzattah amazes fans with new pictures after weight loss

Benedicta Dzattah Before And After Belinda shares her new self

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Belinda Dzattah deletes old pictures

Belinda Dzattah shares pictures of ‘new’ self

5 pictures of Belinda Dzattah

Ghanaian actress, Belinda Dzattah, has released a new set of pictures that have gotten people confused, owing to her drastic weight loss.

The actress, known more for her plus-size, first shocked Instagram users when she shared a new photo of herself in January 2021, wearing skinny jeans and a black t-shirt.

That post amassed a lot of comments and reactions from social media users due to the drastic change and weight she had shed.

Belinda is the latest celebrity to be lauded for impressive weight loss.

According to her, she did it with the aid of a slimming fit remedy, which she has gladly shared with online users.

Ever since, the beautiful actress has gone all out to share pictures of her new self.

Here are some 5 of these pictures:







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
We wont go to IMF for 'small small' boys to dictate to us - Baafi
Ya Naa chides Nr minister
Shatta Wale warns critics for the second time
Your descendants won’t ever get the chance to play for Hearts - Akambi to players who left for free
Partey 'disagrees' with Arteta on lack of control in Watford win
68-year-old footballer reveals secret to fitness
Re-election should be in Hohoe, not Buem – Dr Joe Addae
We must strive to protect depoliticization of Deputy Speakers' position – Azar
SC ruling: NDC set the grounds for court’s actions – Woyome
MP shares video of Joe Wise affirming he can't vote as presiding Speaker