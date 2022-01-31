Bella Shmurda responds after University urged him to complete education

Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda

Nigerian artiste, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed popularly known as Bella Shmurda has reacted to pleas from the Lagos State University to return to school and complete his education.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Sunday, January 30, 2022, where he responded to the institution’s appeal with this tweet, “Now playing: 4 years in @LASUOfficial is really nothing.”



Two days ago, the Lagos State University urged the fast-rising singer to return to school and earn a degree.



The institution made the call shortly after the singer took to social media on his birthday to tell his fans that he was glad he dropped out of school to face his passion — music.



On his birthday, Bella Shmurda had posted these words via his Twitter account, @fineboybella,

“I now worth over half a billion streams (550millions streams to be precise). I for still Dey LASU dey wine and dine with carryovers and stranded with nothing in my pocket… forever glad I did my thing.” (sic)



Responding to the singer’s tweet, the Lagos varsity tweeted, “Happy birthday @fineboybella. Glad you have come this far pursuing your dream. Also glad @LASUOfficial played a part in your beautiful story because Univ. doesn’t make people rich, only incubates them to find and achieve a purpose. BTW, please come back to class and earn your degree.”



