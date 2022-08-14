3
'Belly of sunflowers' - Hamamat glows in her final trimester

Hamamat Pregnancy 2r.png Former Beauty Queen, Hamamat Montia

Sun, 14 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former beauty Queen, Hamamat Montia is back again with another photo of her baby bump, this time in a colourful sunflower photo shoot.

The mother of two who is expecting her third child, on August 14 shared a new photo of her growing bump. According to fans, she is nearing the final trimester of her pregnancy judging from the growth of her belly.

"A belly of sunflowers. Happy Sunday #KingsandQueens. God's blessings not man’s blessings," read the caption of the post.

The founder of Hamamat African Beauty has been flaunting her baby bump photos following the official announcement of her pregnancy back in June.

The traditional sunflower photoshoot has caught the eyes of many.

Check out the image below:









Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:





OPD/KPE

