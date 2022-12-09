6
Menu
Entertainment

Bench warrant for Afia Schwarzenegger's arrest revoked - A Plus

Afia Schwarzenegger Fll Actress Afia Schwarzenegger

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger has taken to her Instagram page to render her heartfelt appreciation to God as well as persons who were involved in ensuring her freedom despite an earlier bench warrant for her arrest.

As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, the actress last Thursday was handed a 10-day imprisonment sentence by a Tema High Court in a lawsuit by Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

In the latest development, Kwame A Plus disclosed that the bench warrant for Afia Schwar's arrest has been revoked.

Breaking the news in a Facebook post, he wrote: "Bench warranty for the arrest of Afia Schwarzenegger has been revoked by the trial judge according to her lawyer."

Meanwhile, Afia has taken to Instagram to thank God for her testimony.

"Thank you Jesus. Thank you so much Sir. #covenanthighways #GodofShiloh22 #mytestimony #GodofMogpa #queenofcomedygh," she captioned a photo of Ghana's Court of Arms which bears the motto, Freedom and Justice.

Afia Schwarzenegger and four others Fadda Dickson Narh, Nana Ama McBrown, A Plus, Mr Logic were cited for contempt of court.

The host of United Showbiz, Nana Ama McBrown, and two of her guests, were made to pay a fine of GH¢65,000 each by a High Court.

Check out the posts below:



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ????Queen Afia Schwarzenegger???? (@queenafiaschwarzenegger)



GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal

 
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explains Bawumia's absence during 2023 budget reading
Ato Essien trial: I never said state prosecutors were compromised – Judge clarifies
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
Related Articles: