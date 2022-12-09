Bench warrant for Afia Schwarzenegger's arrest revoked - A Plus

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger has taken to her Instagram page to render her heartfelt appreciation to God as well as persons who were involved in ensuring her freedom despite an earlier bench warrant for her arrest.

As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, the actress last Thursday was handed a 10-day imprisonment sentence by a Tema High Court in a lawsuit by Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.



In the latest development, Kwame A Plus disclosed that the bench warrant for Afia Schwar's arrest has been revoked.



Breaking the news in a Facebook post, he wrote: "Bench warranty for the arrest of Afia Schwarzenegger has been revoked by the trial judge according to her lawyer."



Meanwhile, Afia has taken to Instagram to thank God for her testimony.



"Thank you Jesus. Thank you so much Sir. #covenanthighways #GodofShiloh22 #mytestimony #GodofMogpa #queenofcomedygh," she captioned a photo of Ghana's Court of Arms which bears the motto, Freedom and Justice.



Afia Schwarzenegger and four others Fadda Dickson Narh, Nana Ama McBrown, A Plus, Mr Logic were cited for contempt of court.

The host of United Showbiz, Nana Ama McBrown, and two of her guests, were made to pay a fine of GH¢65,000 each by a High Court.



