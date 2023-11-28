Berekumhene’s funeral: ‘Accept that Otumfuo is superior’- Opambour tells Dormaahene

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom popularly known as Opambour has lambasted the traditional ruler of Dormaa, Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II after the latter was injuncted not to attend Berekumhene’s funeral.

According to him, Dormaahene should concede the fact that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is superior to him in terms of the status of his traditional authority and stop his unwarranted attacks.



The pastor alluded to the fact that the Sunyani High Court injunction that blocked him from attending Berekumhene’s funeral after he failed to agree to report before Otumfuo is a clear indication that he cannot compare himself to the Asantehene.



Opambour called on Dormaahene to respect Otumfuo’s authority in terms of traditional rulership instead of jabbing him to gain recognition.



“It was not the injunction that paved the way for Otumfuo to attend the funeral, whether Dormaahene went or not it would not have changed anything. I like Dormaahene a lot with his status but as the bible says give respect to whom it is due. His chieftaincy status is not at Otumfuo’s level so he should learn to respect others," he said while speaking on his Prophet 1 TV and monitored by GhanaWeb.



"All of us respect authority. If you take your foolishness to where wise men are gathered you would be thrown out because you cannot be with them. You had the opportunity to go from Monday to Wednesday so why would you insist on reporting on the same day Otumfuo would be going?”



Background

The Sunyani High Court reportedly issued an injunction preventing Nana Agyeman Badu II, from participating in the burial rites of the late Berekumhene, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.



The court's decision follows a legal action initiated by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council, who expressed concerns about potential disruptions to peace due to conflicting attendance plans during the burial.



Sources suggested that the Dormaahene's intention to attend the burial simultaneously with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, prompted the legal intervention to avert possible clashes.



In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the Dormaahene indicated that he was advised against attending the funeral by the Minister for National Security and the Minister for Chieftaincy.



He said that even though he was not disturbed about what happened, he would never forget it.



“The Minister for National Security called me; the Minister for Chieftaincy called me and when I listened to what they were saying I was amused and at the same time sad.

“But I am not disturbed by this because I'm the one who was going to honour the Berekumhene … I have nothing to say regarding what has happened. But I would forever remember what has happened.. one day, I would become important to the people of Berekum,” he said in Twi.







SB/BB



Watch the video below



