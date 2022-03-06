1
Menu
Entertainment

Berla Mundi, Becca and Nana Akua Addo rock social media with wild Ghana@65 photos

Becca, Berla Mundi And Nana Akua Addo From The Left Becca, Berla Mundi and Nana. Akua Addo

Sun, 6 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana turns 65

Celebrities observe the 65th anniversary of Ghana

Berla Mundi, Becca and Nana Akua wear Ghana emblems

Ghanaian celebrities Becca, Berla Mundi and Nana Akua Addo have coordinated in the Ghanaian colours to mark Ghana’s independence day anniversary.

The famous trio wore fashionable emblems of the Ghana colours - the red, gold, and green shades in the flag.

With smiles on their faces, the three beautiful Ghanaian icons wore their natural hairs to depict their heritage and represent who they are.

Their pictures have gone viral since its release and have been shared by various social media users.

At this rate, the viral image can be considered the official picture representing this year's 65th independence anniversary.

Other celebrities who have promoted the country through fashion include Benedicta Gafah, Nana Ama Mcbrown among others.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Restless spirits seeking to jeopardize Ghana’s peace – Akufo-Addo jabs
Vladimir Putin sends message to Ghana
I now take GH¢9,000 in Vietnam - Teacher
Police arrest Akontombra DCE over alleged involvement in kidnapping of former DCE
Ama Dokua justifies why she left her less than one-week-old baby to vote for E-Levy
Kofi Amoabeng attends final prayer event for Mzbel's late father
Bulldog attempted to have sex with me - Stephanie Benson
Bulldog attempted to have sex with me - Stephanie Benson
Aluminium cooking pot causes heart attack, stroke - Report
Lawyers form new company to compete Ghana Bar Association
Related Articles: