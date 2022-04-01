Berla Mundi, MzGee mark their birthdays on April Fools Day

Berla Mundi and MzGee celebrate birthdays

Berla Mundi turns 34

MzGee goes royal on her birthday



Media personalities MzGee and Berla Mundi take over April 1st



April 1, 2022, is a month many have found solace to get away with jokes without being scolded and that is the month media personalities MzGee and Berla Mundi celebrate their birthdays.



Berla Mundi has in a video shared of herself at work was spotted dancing her way through the day with Kelvyn Boy’s ‘Down Flat’ song.



The 34 years old presenter donned a white bodycon dress, rose gold heels with wings attached to them and sleek makeup that fit well with her stylishly combed hair smiled and swayed her body.

MzGee on the other hand shared some beautiful pictures on her Instagram looking dashing in the royal kente and gold jewellery on her ankles and over her head.



In a caption that she shared with the post read:



“A Queen whose reign, existence and glory are heavenly ordained! I was born to shine, take territories, break boundaries, penetrate systems, give hope and leave a legacy for many after me!



“Thank you, Lord, for granting me the grace to find my purpose here on earth! A great and new season ahead! I can’t wait for the World to see that which you’ve bestowed on me this season! I’m grateful, Lord!



“No wonder, many call me MAMAGA!”