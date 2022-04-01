0
Menu
Entertainment

Berla Mundi, MzGee mark their birthdays on April Fools Day

Berla And Mzgee Berla Mundi and MzGee celebrate birthdays

Fri, 1 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Berla Mundi turns 34

MzGee goes royal on her birthday

Media personalities MzGee and Berla Mundi take over April 1st

April 1, 2022, is a month many have found solace to get away with jokes without being scolded and that is the month media personalities MzGee and Berla Mundi celebrate their birthdays.

Berla Mundi has in a video shared of herself at work was spotted dancing her way through the day with Kelvyn Boy’s ‘Down Flat’ song.

The 34 years old presenter donned a white bodycon dress, rose gold heels with wings attached to them and sleek makeup that fit well with her stylishly combed hair smiled and swayed her body.

MzGee on the other hand shared some beautiful pictures on her Instagram looking dashing in the royal kente and gold jewellery on her ankles and over her head.

In a caption that she shared with the post read:

“A Queen whose reign, existence and glory are heavenly ordained! I was born to shine, take territories, break boundaries, penetrate systems, give hope and leave a legacy for many after me!

“Thank you, Lord, for granting me the grace to find my purpose here on earth! A great and new season ahead! I can’t wait for the World to see that which you’ve bestowed on me this season! I’m grateful, Lord!

“No wonder, many call me MAMAGA!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MzGee (@iammzgee)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MzGee (@iammzgee)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ????????Berla Mundi (@berlamundi)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sports Debate: Should Otto Addo be made permanent Black Stars coach?
Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey to switch nationality and play for Ghana at World Cup
Ato Essien took Ghc130m to set up another bank - Prosecutor
Otto Addo: The lanky winger who made history with Ghana
George Boateng points out the tactical formation which blunted Nigeria
An NDC MP demanded removal of Minority leader - Muntaka
List of 8 absentee NDC MPs exposed – Report
List of 8 absentee NDC MPs exposed – Report
'Indisposed' Chieftaincy Minister was in Parliament - Majority affirms
Meet the 4 former footballers leading African teams to Qatar 2022