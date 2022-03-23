Bernice Ansah reveals why she has not had a producer for 20 years

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
Ghanaian gospel musician Bernice Ansah has revealed that since she started the work of God as a gospel musician, she has never had the services of a producer.
She made this revelation on Accra-based No.1 FM’s Pure Live Worship on Tuesday, 22 March 2022.
“It has been 20 years, I have not had the services of a music producer… Ghanaians should listen to this: for 20 good years, from day one when I started going to the studios, I have not had a producer to date”, she said.
She explained that she has not had a producer because her body is the church of God, adding that if her body is the church of God, she does not need the services of a producer to glorify God.
