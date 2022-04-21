Best-dressed Ghanaian female singers

Ghanaian female singers

When we talk about the best-dressed singers in Ghana, host of names pop up.

These slayers are sure to step out in style whatever the occasion, their outfit is always on point!



Whether it is a little flattering dress, an African print with a blend of kente or that designer fit, they always know what works best for their body type.



Let's put the spotlight on artistes who put effort into their appearance reasons why music lovers always look up to what they'll wear on the Red Carpet, events and costumes for music videos.



When 'EChoke' singer, Sefa, revealed that she blows over GH¢2,000 on a performance outfit, a section of Ghanaians doubted her.



“I spend a whole lot of money. Even for one particular event if I’m making one particular look it’s something. It’s way above 2K. My whole look was just the dress and just the stylist. My hair has not come, my make-up,” said Sefa.



It has become clear that many don't have a clue about the cash musicians invest in their wardrobe, right from the service of stylists to work with top designers.

When we talk of style, the likes of Efya, Diana Hamilton, Adina, MzVee, Mzbel, Empress Gifty, Mona4Reall, Stephanie Benson, Ohemaa Mercy, Ceccy Twum, Cina Soul will always stand tall.



Check out some favourite looks from our best-dressed singers



Stephanie Benson







Sefa





Diana Hamilton







Mona4Reall







Adina





MzVee







Efya







Empress Gifty





Ohemaa Mercy







Mzbel







Cina Soul



