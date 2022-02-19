Beverly Afaglo ‘cries’ over hike in fuel prices

Beverly Afaglo laments hardship in Ghana

Popular Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo, has lamented the high cost of fuel in the country currently.



Fuel prices have been increased for the third time since the start of 2022 as a litre of fuel currently sells at GH₵7.99.



Scores of Ghanaians on social media have complained about how the hike in fuel prices have taken a toll on their finances and Beverly Afaglo has also waded in the ongoing discussion.

Beverly, who obviously cannot deal with how her pocket has been drained following the increase in fuel prices took to Instagram to vent.



“The way fuel matters are currently headed in this country is sad. Now if you’re heading to town and someone wants you to run an errand for him or her, it’s very difficult. For instance, if someone wants you to pass get some groceries from the mall or pick up something in town, just simply say you cant. In my case, I beg you. I cannot run any errands. I’m not even moving my car because the fuel prices are crazy. If the reason you’re going to town isn’t about money, then you shouldn’t move your car,” she stated in a video shared on her page.



Interestingly, the rise in fuel prices is occurring in the #FixTheCountry era where citizens including countless celebrities are calling for the restructuring of the country’s poor living standards.



