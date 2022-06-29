Beverly Afaglo gives a breakdown of how much Jackie Appiah earns per movie

Actress, Beverly Afaglo

Video of Jackie Appiah's mansion causes a stir

Prince Osei, others fight Jackie's critics



Beverly Afaglo says Ghanaian actresses invest their earnings



It seems actress Beverly Afaglo has had enough with Ghanaians who are fond of associating the achievements of her female colleagues with the assistance from 'big men' who they claim have an affair with them just to sponsor their lavish lifestyle.



Beverly is the latest to rise to the defense of her friend and colleague, Jackie Appiah who was recently subjected to public ridicule by a section of the public. These critics claimed Jackie Appiah's mansion was built with the support of men and not from her hard work.



For this reason, Beverly has provided a breakdown of how much Jackie charges for movie roles. Jackie's least rate, according to Beverly, is not less than GH¢5,000 depending on the number of days she spends on set. She added that the same applies to most of her colleagues in the film industry.



She wrote: "They've started talking nonsense eh…when we shoot movies for 5 to 10 days and take 5k the least, how many of those so-called professionals make that in even a month? But when they build, they’ll say it’s hard work. What do they think we use our monies for? Smh."

Beverly, the wife of singer, Choirmaster of Praye fame, made this revelation when she shared her thoughts on Prince David Osei's Instagram post that called out internet trolls who asserted that Jackie "did things" to find her way to the top, the reason she could afford to construct a luxury home in the heart of the city.



A video of Jackie's luxury home blew the minds of many with regard to the huge investment that went into the architecture of her home. Also, both interior and exterior decorations spoke of luxury.



