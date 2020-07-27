Entertainment

Beverly Afaglo pens a lovely message to celebrate her husband on his birthday

Beverly Afaglo and husband, Eugene Baah (Choirmaster)

Ghanaian actress and television presenter, Beverly Afaglo has celebrated her husband, Eugene Baah, well known as Choirmaster of Praye fame.

In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Beverly penned a lovely and romantic message to celebrate her husband on his birthday.



The actress reminisced how their love journey has been over the past years.



She assured him that her love for him has not changed.

Beverly Afaglo wrote: “After 13yrs, a lot has changed but my heart hasn’t changed. My love for u is unwavering. HBD to the sweetest man I know Mr Eugene Boadu Baah aka Choirmaster ????????????????”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.