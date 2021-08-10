Beverly Afaglo’s house burnt to ashes at Tema

Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo

The residence of popular Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo has completely been destroyed by fire.

The entire house was razed down to ashes as men from the Ghana National Fire Service could not douse the raging fire.



Beverly who announced the sad incident in Instagram post on Monday evening said the fire lasted within a period of 4hours.



According to her she has lost all valuables and those of her children too.



“My house burnt down to ashes within 4hrs …… Everything gone, my passports, clothes, shoes, bags, wigs, jewelry, perfumes, my furniture, my kitchen everything gone. My kids room and all their clothes everything is gone. I’m left with what I wore out that’s all. Thank God there are no casualties but where do I start from?”, she wrote on Instagram.





According to her, the fire service got in on time but over 40mins they couldn’t go inside because of the heavy smoke.“I was wondering why they don’t have protective gears for smoke. Why are they not well equipped gosh. They stood there deliberating and another came and that was the worse, they had to use a generator but it couldn’t start which also took awhile, then another came which went thru a niegahbours house to the back of the house and started putting off the fire but it was too late. My mum, the kids nanny, the kids and I are all left with nothing ,” she revealed.“This country let’s stop doing partisan politics and set our priorities right and stop the misplaced priorities. Ghana hmmmmmm,”she added.