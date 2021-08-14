Beverly Afaglo’s situation should trigger everyone to consider insurance – Knii Lante

Actress, Beverly Afaglo

Ghanaian highlife musician and medical doctor, Knii Lante, has spoken on actress, Beverly Afaglo’s recent predicament.

Interviewed on Showbiz Xtra, aired on Happy FM with host, Doctar Cann, he noted that actress, Beverly Afaglo’s predicament whereby she lost her home in a ghastly fire outbreak should be a lesson to everyone to insure their homes and other properties.



According to Knii Lante, it is a must for everyone to insure their properties as it is for their own good.



“It just takes a few hours and you’re done so everyone must make it a priority to insure their properties and not just their cars”, the artiste advised.



He further disclosed that he has insured most of his properties because he knows how important insurance is and how everything one has gained in years of hard work can be lost in just a few minutes or hours.

“Some of my properties have been insured. My house in insured, my car is insured and I’ve got a life insurance policy as well”, he said.



Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo, wife of Praye Hor ne hor, shared a post on social media earlier this week showing the current state of her house which had been burnt to bits, leaving her with nothing but the clothes she had on.



