Beware of destiny killers posing as friends - Jagger Pee cautions celebrities

Veteran actor, Jagger Pee, has cautioned celebrities to be wary of some friends as they could lead them to the path of destruction.



According to him, not everyone they see as friends has their interest at heart.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the actor who shot to fame in the Jagger Pee TV series on Thursday Theatre in the 1990s said his advice had become necessary following his experiences and recent happenings on the showbiz scene.

Jagger Pee said following a number of divine revelations and experiences encountered so far, he has been charged to publicly warn celebrities of the kind of friends they keep.



“The truth is that nobody can choose a friend for you and knowing someone for a long time doesn’t necessarily mean he or she could be a good friend. And that is why it is more important for celebrities to commit everything to God in prayer since we are not seers to tell the future or know what is in a person’s head. Surprisingly, people who are marijuana or cigarette smokers, womanizers, alcoholics, or drug addicts are easily perceived to be bad influences but the truth is that such people are not necessarily bad friends,” he said.



“However, there are those who are quick-tempered and cannot contain certain things in life so celebrities need to be careful. Not everyone they see as friends has their interest at heart. The fact that they are with you, hang around you or say they have got your back doesn’t mean they are for you. There are many who will be with you because of what they gain from the relationship but will never be there for you in low moments,” he stated.



