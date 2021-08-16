Beyonce wanted to fly me for ‘Already’ – Incredible Zigi

Dancers Dancegod Lloyd (L) and Incredible Zigi(R)

Incredible Zigi hinted at a possible superiority over his colleague Dancegod Lloyd when he revealed that the latter got the opportunity to work with Beyonce because of his (Incredible Zigi’s) negligence.

Sensational dancer, Michael Amofa, popularly known as Incredible Zigi, in an interview with Giovani Caleb on Showbiz360, disclosed a pivotal turn in his career.



He said that Beyonce messaged him on Instagram but missed the invitation due to the numerous notifications after posting a video, which overshadowed the text.



Expressing his pain, Incredible Zigi, who has worked with musicians like Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and Davido, said his offer included a physical meetup. According to Incredible Zigi, a trip to the United States for the video shoot was part of his offer.

"I was checking my requests and saw that they had They dm-ed me 57 weeks ago. Anytime I make a video, people mention me in their stories. So if there is a dm, it goes down. That’s how I found out later that they had already texted me and they wanted to fly me there. Mine was directly to fly me there. That was around August -October. From that experience, I am always checking my dm’’, he said.



Incredible Zigi was on the show to talk about his partnership with Guinness Ghana in the Black Shines the Brightest campaign. Which is set to unearth talents across the country.