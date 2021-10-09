Bhim Concert returns this December – Stonebwoy shares teaser

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

The annual “Bhim Concert” is making a comeback in December 2021 after a year hiatus — due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Stonebwoy announced today.

Confirming the well-attended event Stonebwoy shared the release of the official teaser which details some snippets of the concert’s journey by the global icon, thus far.



The 5th annual “Bhim Concert” will once again provide a thoughtfully curated, multi-stage music event from the lyrically inclined artiste.



Stonebwoy will use the concert to reconnect with music his fans and audience who have helped shape the artist he has become.



The event will feature a curated selection of music performers blending some of today’s biggest national acts with exciting up-and-comers.



The concert itself aims to provide a unique opportunity for locals and traveling visitors alike to gather and enjoy a music celebration in one of the country’s most beautiful and historic locations.

The Bhim Concert’s objective is to not only have a positive and substantial economic and cultural impact on the country itself but also to be one of the most anticipated annual events in the city – one that is a perfect complement to the existing national events in December.



The last edition of the concert was held in 2019 in Tamale. The event was awards-winning artiste’s biggest Northern Region show, with an estimated 20, 000 attendees who throng the Aliu Mahama stadium. Details regarding venue, date, ticket price, and time are yet to be communicated



