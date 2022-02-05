Big Akwes, Akuma Mama Zimbi, Frank Naro, others mourn with Mzbel

Ghanaian celebrities have been showing a lot of love to singer, entrepreneur and radio host, Belinda Nana Akua Amoah, who is popularly known as Mzbel following her father's demise.

Mzbel lost her father on Thursday, January 27 after a short sickness and was buried the next day in accordance with Islamic traditions.



Mzbel has indicated that two huge funerals will be organized in honour of her father despite the fact that he has already been buried.



Following the burial, Ghanaian celebrities have been flocking the office of the singer to sympathise with her.



In a video coverage by Zion Felix, several celebrities including Akuma Mama Zimbi, Frank Naro, Big Akwes and Dada KD have captured mourning with their colleague Mzbel.

