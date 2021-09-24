Big Akwes now a fetish priest?

Kumawood actor, Big Akwes spotted as a fetish priest on a flyer that has gone viral on social media

Source: ghpage

A flyer that has gone viral on social media captures Kumawood actor Big Akwes dressed in a fetish priest regalia calling on people to patronize his services.

In the artwork sighted on social media on September 24, 2021, Big Akwes who was once a protege of Nana Agradaa now Evangelist Patricia Asiedua described himself as the ‘Nation Priest’.



Details on the flyer also touted Big Akwes’s shrine as the last stop for all spiritual-related problems.



Known for constantly playing fetish priest roles in Kumawood Movies coupled with the experience gained from working with Agradaa, social media users have concluded that indeed Big Akwess might have fallen in love with the ‘profession’.

However, the reports are still unconfirmed as Big Akwes is yet to react to the flyers making rounds on social media.



