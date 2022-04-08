Big Geechi poised for action, debut EP in the offing

Big Geechi

Raised in New York, Bronx, Ghanaian musician Big Geechi has served indication of his readiness to release a maiden EP with anticipation of making a statement in the music industry.

Becoming a musician has been the burning desire of Big Geechi and although it has taken him years to return to Ghana for the project, he has asserted that the level of work that has gone into the making of the EP explains the cause of the delay.



“I’m back in Ghana after 16 years. I’ve been listening to Afrobeats, you know Afrobeats is the future. I’ve been experimenting with a lot of Afrobeats since I came back home. I’m recording an EP; I’m taking it to the top,” Big Geechi said in an interview.



“I’ve always wanted to come back but I kept procrastinating. This year, I lost my brother so I came down for the funeral. Ever since I came in January, I’ve been here. My brother wanted me to come back and do music so I decided to stay. I’ve started working with some good producers right here,” the musician further noted.



Now a full-time rapper, Big Geechi will not only do music for a living but honour his late brother, who he cherishes so much, with his craft.



He said: “I’m going to make a tape and celebrate my brother with it too because I know he would want that… I’m here because of my brother and now it’s turned out to be a beautiful thing. God bless his soul. RIP.”

Big Geechi’s six-track EP was produced by MikeMillz, Kayso and Zodiac. The yet-to-be-released piece features some musicians whose identities Big Geechi would disclose at a later date.



“The EP is 80% ready,” he said while revealing the title. “Long Live Torture is the title; it’s the title track. Torture is my brother.”



The musician was appreciative of the support he has received from people around him so far as he reiterated that he is on the verge of making history.



“It’s been great working with everybody over here. Everybody showing love. I’m here to take this to the top. I work hard, I love music. I think the music is going to speak for itself. Time will tell,” Big Geechi remarked.



