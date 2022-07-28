1
Big Ivy takes on Nigeria's Mummy Dolarz in a rap battle

Big Ivy And Mummy Dalarz 78.jfif Big Ivy and Mummy Dolarz

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It seems Ghana and Nigeria have switched the attention from their never-ending jollof war to a rap battle between two African mums, Big Ivy and Mummy Dolarz.

Big Ivy from Ghana became a social media sensation after she challenged Nigerian mothers to a rap battle.

It all began when the mother of Ghanaian rapper CJ Biggerman demonstrated her rap talent in a video published by her son. This attracted some Nigerians daring their mothers to challenge Big Ivy who claimed supremacy.

Soon after, Mummy Dolarz, the mother of comedian Oluwadolarz stepped up for the challenge and released a diss song that described Ghana's Big Ivy as a "small rapper."

Just when fans of the new rap stars thought that was the end, Big Ivy released a clap-back track titled ‘Mama Naira’ this week to claim back her title.

Twitter users who have been following the rap battle have described it as the "beef of the season". What makes it interesting is the support both countries have offered the mothers who are believed to be in their 50s.

