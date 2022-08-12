Big bum sells, my DM full after butt enlargement - Blessing Okoro

Blessing Okoro

Controversial media personality and relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO has stated that she received lots of attention from Nigerian men after undergoing a butt enlargement surgery.

She said this in an interview with Vanguard's TV show, 'Lunch Date with Vanguard'.



According to Blessing CEO, she is glad that she has invested in her looks because it is very important for growth in the entertainment industry.



“Let me tell you the honest truth, ‘bum bum sells, forget the noise, the kind of attention I got within one month after liposuction is massive. The problem with Nigeria is that we are hypocrites, we live in denial.



"Anytime I talk about anything concerning my bum bum, do you see the traffic I get? how come they talk about the same thing they don’t like?

“You need to go to the hospital and see women who need this liposuction, it’s a complete rebirth. In the hospital I used, I see men bringing their wives.



“In the show business, no matter how much you make noise, they see you before they know you, so if you want to remain in the limelight you have to look a certain way, for me, it was for my career and myself, I still want to look beautiful and young, when I see beautiful actresses in their 40’s looking good, I always remember the need to maintain my looks,” she said.



She added that the surgical procedure is easier and less painful than she ever thought.



“It was easier than I even thought. I think they just put fear in people and exaggerate a lot of things. I even thought it was something so serious. Doing it, I realised that it was nothing difficult that is why I even spoke out. They took the fat from my back and from my tummy, you know we women always have this struggle with back folds, I had two kids so I have this little bulge on my tummy, even when I went for this operation, doctor said my body is ok, but I know what I want."