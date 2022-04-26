0
Menu
Entertainment

'Big girls and boss ladies don’t talk much' – Tracey Boakye flaunts 2022 Lexus

Tracey Boakye Lexus Tracey Boakye

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: www.zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, has flaunted her 2022 Lexus.

The ‘Baby Mama’ producer showed off her new vehicle in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net.

Tagging herself as a Boss lady, she said they do not talk much.

Tracey Boakye explained that big girls and boss ladies only show actions.

She also described the day as a money-making Monday — as she readies to move out.

Tracey captioned photos of her vehicle: “Big girls and Boss Ladys DON’T TALK MUCH ????. We only show actions ???? Money Making Monday ????. Let’s go ????????!!”





Source: www.zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rita Dominic’s wedding: A Plus dishes out interesting advice to single women
Breakdown of benefits for top management of SOEs in Ghana
Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang hints of 2024 plans?
Meet the elegant wife of Michael Essien and their children
Retired referee narrates how he was forced to manipulate Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC matches
Deputy finance minister explains ‘Neutrality Allowance’
Why Akuapem Poloo moved from Dzorwulu
What Samuel Eto'o told Asamoah Gyan about GFA Presidency
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton
Related Articles: