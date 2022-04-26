'Big girls and boss ladies don’t talk much' – Tracey Boakye flaunts 2022 Lexus

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: www.zionfelix.net
Ghanaian actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, has flaunted her 2022 Lexus.
The ‘Baby Mama’ producer showed off her new vehicle in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net.
Tagging herself as a Boss lady, she said they do not talk much.
Tracey Boakye explained that big girls and boss ladies only show actions.
She also described the day as a money-making Monday — as she readies to move out.
Tracey captioned photos of her vehicle: “Big girls and Boss Ladys DON’T TALK MUCH ????. We only show actions ???? Money Making Monday ????. Let’s go ????????!!”
