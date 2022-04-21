0
'Big men' who have joined the beard gang

Big Men Beard 2 Notable Ghanaian men who have grown their beards

Thu, 21 Apr 2022

Facial hair looks have been a big craze for younger men who believe that growing a beard adds style to their personality with the bonus of being attractive to the opposite gender who sometimes droll over men with well-kept bread.

A man who is big on growing a beard but suffers from Hypotrichosis is sure to have tried one of the many products believed to cause crazy hair growth. It can be a big deal!

This trend has witnessed some older men joining the beard gang and even doing it better than the young kids on the block.

Whether it is a ducktail beard, full beard, short boxed beard, or just a heavy stubble beard, it leaves them looking younger and dapper!

Here in Ghana, many believe that a gentleman should always keep a clean shave but that does not apply to some notable faces who have for years maintain a beard or grown it occasionally.

GhanaWeb has put together a list of some big men who rock their beards with style:

Dr Osei Despite



Asante Bediatuo



Kwame Jantuah



Gabby Otchere Darko



Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Alex Segbefia



Samuel Osei Kuffour

